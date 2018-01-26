A man was wandering in traffic. Cops got ‘substantial bites’ trying to stop him, video shows

More Videos 5:33 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ Pause 0:56 Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 1:01 Police looking for suspects in lottery scam 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 0:52 Brutal beating young Muslim by schoolgirls in Florida 1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:12 Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 1:06 Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast 2:02 Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two Texas police officers had to be treated after trying to subdue a man wandering on the highway. The officers suffered “substantial bites” according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Gregg County Sheriff's Office

