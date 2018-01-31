Hasbro has announced a new Monopoly game for cheaters.
Hasbro has announced a new Monopoly game for cheaters. Wayne Parry AP
Hasbro has announced a new Monopoly game for cheaters. Wayne Parry AP

National

Hasbro tried exposing Monopoly cheaters. But now they’re catering to them instead.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 31, 2018 11:13 PM

Monopoly cheaters can finally play the game as dishonestly as they wish — but they’ll have to out-cheat everyone else.

A recent study found that nearly half of game players try to cheat during Monopoly, so Hasbro decided there may be a market to tap into, according to Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of Hasbro gaming, INSIDER reported.

Hasbro is releasing “Monopoly: Cheaters Edition.” The objective of the game is the same: Be the player with the most money at the end, according to INSIDER. But this version asks players to get away with cheating as many times as they can during the game.

Cheaters can even try to steal money from the bank without having to keep an eye on the banker, Metro reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“For the first time in Monopoly history, there is no designated Banker,” Berkowitz said. “Players are in control of the Bank on their turn, and pass it to the next player when their turn is over, making it easier to pull of ‘cheats’ such as a Bank Heist.”

But it was just a few weeks ago that Hasbro announced efforts to crack down on Monopoly cheaters, not cater to them, by introducing the Monopoly CheatBot through Facebook Messenger. People can use the digital tool, which is available Jan. 16 through Feb. 16, to report players who are cheating, the company said in a statement.

The aim was to crack down on “questionable game play” Berkowitz said, NJ.com reported.

Now, Hasbro says it’s “finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans,” CNET reported. Players who cheat successfully at the new game can earn rewards, according to the publication.

But they still have to be sneaky about it.

Those who get caught will still face consequences — paying a few fines or spending some time in jail, The Independent reported.

The new game will be available in the fall, according to the publication.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 5:33

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

Pause
Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 2:43

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:01

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

View More Video