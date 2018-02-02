Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

FILE - This October, 2017 file photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the kitchenette in the hotel room of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's 32nd floor room of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, an image released as part of a preliminary report by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. The name of a man identified in court documents as a person of interest in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was publicly revealed because of a court error. Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, that her staff failed to black out the name in nearly 300 pages of documents released to news organizations including The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)