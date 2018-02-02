California man pleads not guilty to college student's murder

FILE--This undated file photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows Blaze Bernstein. A 20-year-old California man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student is due in court. Samuel Woodward of Newport Beach is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Santa Ana. Authorities say Woodward killed 19-year-old sophomore Bernstein and buried his body in a shallow grave at a neighborhood park not far from the Bernstein family home in Lake Forest. Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)