FBI: No evidence of attack in Border Patrol agent's death

This image distributed by the FBI on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in El Paso, Texas, shows a request for information in the death of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Rogelio Martinez, who succumbed to traumatic head injuries and broken bones suffered while on duty. The FBI released a statement Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that the investigation into the November death of Martinez has so far yielded no evidence that there was a "scuffle, altercation or attack" more than two months after President Donald Trump and others used the suggestion of an attack to promote the building of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. FBI via AP)