University again rejects speaking date for white nationalist

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, faced a deadline Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, to agree to rent space for Spencer's campus tour at an "acceptable date and time," or become the latest university to face a lawsuit over the tour. Tour organizer Cameron Padgett wanted Spencer to speak at the Ohio school on May 4, 2018, the anniversary of shootings that killed four students during Vietnam war protests in 1970, but the university said it couldn't accept the request because early May was too busy with activities around the end of the academic year. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo