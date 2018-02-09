Autopsy gives no insight on motive in Vegas mass shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, investigators load bodies from the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy. A Las Vegas judge has ordered The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal to return copies of a redacted autopsy of an off-duty police officer killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Chris Carlson, file AP Photo