‘I’m learning from past shooters,’ teen allegedly wrote, so his grandma called police

The grandmother of a Washington state teen was so alarmed by what he allegedly wrote in his journal that she called the police.
“I’m preparing myself for the school shooting,” the 18-year-old wrote, according to probable cause documents obtained by KIRO7. “I can’t wait. My aim has gotten much more accurate … I can’t wait to walk into that class and blow all those (expletive)s away.”
The teenager, whom McClatchy is not naming because he hasn’t been formally charged, also allegedly wrote that he used a coin flip to decide whether he would target Kamiak High School or ACES High School, which he attends.
ACES High School won the coin toss, KIRO7 reported from court documents.
“I need to get the biggest fatality number I possibly can,” his journal allegedly read. “I need to make this count. I’ve been reviewing many mass shootings/bombings (and attempted bombings). I’m learning from past shooters/bombers’ mistakes, so I don’t make the same ones.”
After reading his journal Tuesday, the teenager’s grandmother said she found a semiautomatic rifle in his guitar case and alerted local police just before 9:30 a.m., according to The Seattle Times.
Police say they found two military grenades in his room.
The 18-year-old was arrested at ACES High School, according to The Herald. Officers also say they found evidence in his journal that the teenager was part of an armed robbery on Monday — and that he wrote he felt powerful during it.
He was arrested with a knife and marijuana in his possession, police told The Herald.
He allegedly admitted to the robbery— when $100 was stolen — and “mule-kicked” a police officer after trying to run away at the Everett police south precinct, according to Q13. He managed to slip one hand out of the handcuffs and tried to flee before he tripped, police say.
He was taken to jail and is now the suspect for first-degree attempted murder, Q13 reported.
The news comes after at least 17 people were killed and more than a dozen more injured at a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter, a 19-year-old ex-student, had been flagged as a threat, according to The Miami Herald.
“If you see something, say something,” Broward County, Florida, Sheriff Scott Israel said Wednesday evening. “If anybody has any indicator that someone’s going through a behavioral change or on their social media that there are disturbing photos, perhaps bombs or firearms, or just videos or pictures that are just not right, please make sure law enforcement knows about it.”
