California man walked into Jack in the Box wearing little more than a meth pipe, police say

Employees at a Jack in the Box in southern California knew this customer was trouble when he walked in.
That’s because the man entered the fast food joint naked around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning — “with his genitals exposed, masturbating,” according to police in Port Hueneme, Calif.
Once the naked man was inside, he walked up to the front counter and started tormenting three female employees, they told police. Police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old Aaron Edward Carter of Oxnard, Calif.
“Come on baby,” Carter shouted at the women as he exposed himself and continued to masturbate in front of them, the employees told police.
When police got to the scene shortly after Carter had arrived, not much had changed: They found Carter “standing in the lobby area with his pants and underwear down around his ankles actively masturbating,” police said.
Carter was arrested for indecent exposure, the Port Hueneme Police Department wrote on Facebook. Though Carter may not have been particularly well-clothed, police said they did find a glass methamphetamine pipe on him when they searched him during the incident.
Carter was taken to the Ventura County Jail where he was booked for indecent exposure and possessing drug paraphernalia.
It’s not the first time Carter has been accused of indecent behavior. Carter is a registered sex offender, police said, and was on probation for petty theft and obstructing or delaying a peace officer at the time of his Thursday arrest.
In 2015, Carter was arrested on misdemeanor sexual battery charges after a 65-year-old female employee at a Ventura, Calif., Target said he made inappropriate advances, KABC reports.
“The suspect reportedly made sexual comments and gestures to several female patrons inside the store,” the Venture Police Department said in a statement at the time, KTLA reports. “He then approached a female employee and grabbed her buttocks.”
Carter fled the Target when confronted by a male shopper, police said — but he was arrested when police found him several blocks away from the store, KABC reports.
