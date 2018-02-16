6 inseparable friends support each other in school shooting

In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 photo, Jonathan Blank, center, 16, talks with his friends outside his home in Parkland, Fla. Blank and his friends are juniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a shooter killed more than a dozen people on Wednesday. Four people were killed in Blank's classroom by the gunfire, and he was able to escape after police cleared his classroom. "I've never heard anything that loud, ever," Jonathan said of the gunshots. Jason Dearen AP Photo