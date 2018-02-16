Young shooting survivors stepped from school into gun debate

Mourners gather at a vigil that was held for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Thusday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. The teenager accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to kill more than a dozen people and injuring others at a Florida high school confessed to carrying out one of the nation's deadliest school shootings and concealing extra ammunition in his backpack, according to a sheriff's department report released Thursday. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Jim Rassol