Couple who took in Cruz: ‘Just two weeks ago, he said it was the happiest he’d ever been.’

A 19-year-old suspected of killing at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a mass shooting on February 14 was arrested a short distance from the school on the same day. This video was shot by Mike Quaranta who said he was driving his kids home from school when he saw an arrest taking place. The footage was shot a little over a mile away from the school. Mike Quaranta via Storyful

