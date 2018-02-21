Stop calling us about chicken, British cops say amid KFC ‘crisis’

There’s a shortage of chicken at KFCs across the United Kingdom and many people — including the police — are talking about it.
Out of the roughly 900 restaurants the fast food chain has in the nation, a majority were still closed on Tuesday after “operational issues” with a new delivery system left many locations without the chicken that many customers crave, according to the Telegraph.
The problem — caused by an error with KFC’s new delivery partner, DHL — has left just around 200 KFC restaurants open for the time being, the Associated Press reported.
It’s such an issue that British police have asked people to stop calling about the “crisis.”
Never miss a local story.
Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis - it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire.— Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018
But for many Brits, life without Colonel Sanders’ crispy chicken hasn’t been easy.
Claire, a British mother, said she was waiting in the drive-thru with her hungry children when she learned the bad news.
“We went on Saturday night to our local KFC in Luton and queued for about 20 minutes in the drive-thru, about 15 cars in the queue,” she told BBC, “and when we got to the actual counter and asked for our standard family bucket, we were told there was no chicken.
“The kids, who are nine-year-old twins, they wanted chicken and clearly it wasn't available, so we said there's nothing available that we wanted, and we then had the joy of queuing to get back out again.”
Another unidentified woman complained that she would have to settle for other fast food in the face of the poultry scarcity. Her response gained thousands of shares on social media.
"I'VE AD TO GO TO BURGER KING"— Sophie ✨ (@sophdoesnails) February 20, 2018
ffs why is this Britain in a nutshell #KFCCrisis pic.twitter.com/ntg5VIWu0m
Waiting outside the closed doors of a KFC, a third woman summed up the frustration in three words.
“This is madness,” she told the Independent.
A reporter for the Daily Star actually dressed up as a chicken and handed out some of the food, too, while outside a temporarily shuttered KFC.
Lee Ben-Netanel, a 23-year-old from Israel, told the Daily Star that he was hoping to nab some KFC before returning home.
“I will have to go back to Israel having not tried KFC,” he said. “We don’t have it there so I’m really upset.”
Many took to Twitter to vent and joke about the issue.
They dubbed it the #KFCCrisis.
I am fully aware there is a #KFCCrisis in the UK... stop sending prayers! I'm trying to fix America and then I will get to you.— Jesus Christ (@ResurrectedDude) February 19, 2018
JC x
#KFCCrisis..police arrest man responsible for KFC chicken disaster pic.twitter.com/yf4Se1HhHf— JezH2O (@JezH2O) February 19, 2018
Frrrrreeeeedom!!! #KFCCrisis pic.twitter.com/p9ZqMlrOgp— The_Gwarve (@Andythegwarve) February 19, 2018
I survived the great KFC crisis of 2018.— Rich Walters (@therichwalters) February 20, 2018
Some suggested that disheartened KFC fans check out another chicken-based establishment.
Just reading about the #KFCCrisis. EVERYONE PROTECT NANDOS AT ALL COSTS.— Lee Nelson (@RealLeeNelson) February 19, 2018
While PETA even tried to change the hearts of some meat lovers during such a challenging time.
Vegan fried chicken anyone? #KFCCrisis https://t.co/xZWIhzN9qd pic.twitter.com/BkHFvCN2VV— PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 21, 2018
But a few warned that chicken lovers might be taking it too far.
Jesus I cant believe that people contact you for that matter— Lav2capture_Photography (@laposta7997) February 20, 2018
I thought people were better than that -not trying to insult anyone for gods sake-
It’s very simple. Anyone who dials 999 because they can’t buy fried chicken is guilty of the crime of wasting police time. Prosecute these idiots.— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) February 21, 2018
'Don't call police over KFC crisis' https://t.co/WdlS8Q5hc8
While the chicken chaos ensues, KFC said it is working to fix the problem but hasn’t said when all its British restaurants will be up and running.
"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours," the company told the Evening Standard in a statement. “We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix — we're really sorry about that.”
Comments