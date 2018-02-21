A logo on a sign is displayed above a temporarily closed branch of KFC, with a notice on the door stating they have had a delivery hiccup, in the Surbiton suburb of south west, London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
A logo on a sign is displayed above a temporarily closed branch of KFC, with a notice on the door stating they have had a delivery hiccup, in the Surbiton suburb of south west, London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Matt Dunham AP
Stop calling us about chicken, British cops say amid KFC ‘crisis’

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 21, 2018 09:44 AM

There’s a shortage of chicken at KFCs across the United Kingdom and many people — including the police — are talking about it.

Out of the roughly 900 restaurants the fast food chain has in the nation, a majority were still closed on Tuesday after “operational issues” with a new delivery system left many locations without the chicken that many customers crave, according to the Telegraph.

The problem — caused by an error with KFC’s new delivery partner, DHL — has left just around 200 KFC restaurants open for the time being, the Associated Press reported.

It’s such an issue that British police have asked people to stop calling about the “crisis.”

But for many Brits, life without Colonel Sanders’ crispy chicken hasn’t been easy.

Claire, a British mother, said she was waiting in the drive-thru with her hungry children when she learned the bad news.

“We went on Saturday night to our local KFC in Luton and queued for about 20 minutes in the drive-thru, about 15 cars in the queue,” she told BBC, “and when we got to the actual counter and asked for our standard family bucket, we were told there was no chicken.

“The kids, who are nine-year-old twins, they wanted chicken and clearly it wasn't available, so we said there's nothing available that we wanted, and we then had the joy of queuing to get back out again.”

Another unidentified woman complained that she would have to settle for other fast food in the face of the poultry scarcity. Her response gained thousands of shares on social media.

Waiting outside the closed doors of a KFC, a third woman summed up the frustration in three words.

“This is madness,” she told the Independent.

A reporter for the Daily Star actually dressed up as a chicken and handed out some of the food, too, while outside a temporarily shuttered KFC.

Lee Ben-Netanel, a 23-year-old from Israel, told the Daily Star that he was hoping to nab some KFC before returning home.

“I will have to go back to Israel having not tried KFC,” he said. “We don’t have it there so I’m really upset.”

Many took to Twitter to vent and joke about the issue.

They dubbed it the #KFCCrisis.

Some suggested that disheartened KFC fans check out another chicken-based establishment.

While PETA even tried to change the hearts of some meat lovers during such a challenging time.

But a few warned that chicken lovers might be taking it too far.

While the chicken chaos ensues, KFC said it is working to fix the problem but hasn’t said when all its British restaurants will be up and running.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours," the company told the Evening Standard in a statement. “We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix — we're really sorry about that.”

