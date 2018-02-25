Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs from Euless Trinity captured his second straight girls Class 6A Region II title .
Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs from Euless Trinity captured his second straight girls Class 6A Region II title . Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs from Euless Trinity captured his second straight girls Class 6A Region II title . Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

National

Transgender wrestler is booed after second straight state title win

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

February 25, 2018 09:49 AM

Mack Beggs has captured his second straight state wrestling title.

And once again his state gold medal ceremony included a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd.

On Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas, the transgender male wrestler capped a perfect 36-0 season by claiming his second straight UIL girls Class 6A state title in the 110-pound weight class by decision, 15-3, against Chelsea Sanchez of Katy Morton Ranch High School.

Here is video from WFFA of Beggs being booed following his victory in this year's semi-finals match:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last season, Beggs also defeated Sanchez, 12-1, in the girls Class 6A championship last year. As a junior. He finished with a perfect 56-0 record.

When he won that title roughly a year ago, his victory was greeted with a smattering of boos, but those were quickly drowned out by cheers. Ones which grew louder when Trinity coach Travis Clark put the gold medal around Beggs’ neck.

A few years ago, Beggs began his transition from female to male. To help with the process, Beggs underwent low-level shots of testosterone. According to the UIL, since the testosterone comes from a physician, it is not considered a banned substance.

Beggs has previously stated he’d prefer to compete in the boys division, but UIL rules mandate participants must compete against the gender that appears on their birth certificate.

Still, Coppell lawyer Jim Baudhuin filed a lawsuit against the UIL, which was eventually dismissed by a Travis County Judge.

Before falling to Beggs in the semifinals, Cypress Ranch High School's Kayla Fits, actually told the Dallas Morning News that she was going to take his title.

Beggs dominated the girls Class 6A Region II tournament last weekend at Allen High School.At that tournament, near-dozen opposing wrestlers, coaches, fans or parents refused to share any opinions about Beggs.Once he'd claimed the regional title, the defending state champion discussed his potential plans wrestle at the collegiate level in the men's division.

More Videos

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson 1:11

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

Pause
Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:58

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know 1:46

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 5:33

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 2:43

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:01

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

The Euless Trinity senior captured his second straight girls Class 6A Region II title in the 110-pound weight class, defeating Coppell High School junior Khushi Khandelwal by pinfall in five minutes and 56 seconds. Joyce Marshalljlmarshall@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson 1:11

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

Pause
Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:58

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know 1:46

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 5:33

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 2:43

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:01

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

View More Video