Assistant principal accused of sex with student told his mom she was in love with him, documents show

1:11 See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson Pause

1:58 Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

1:46 Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know

5:33 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

2:43 Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

1:01 Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

2:23 How to report Social Security fraud