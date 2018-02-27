Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Ariz., where two teens were arrested for making terroristic threats.
National

Teens threatened to ‘shoot up’ school — and set up a GoFundMe for ammo, police say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

February 27, 2018 02:23 PM

It’s the story written too many times since the mass shooting this month at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

A couple of teens were arrested Friday in connection with a threat to bring guns to school at Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Ariz.

But this time, one of the students arrested in the incident had put out a public appeal for help with the planned shooting, police say.

That student, 15, set up a GoFundMe campaign for ammunition, according to the San Tan Valley Sentinel.

The site explained that ammunition was expensive and they needed help to shoot up Combs High School,” Pinal County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Navideh Forghani told the newspaper.

One of the students did, in fact, have access to guns at home, the Sheriff’s Office told the Arizona Republic.

The GoFundMe page has been removed by the platform.

“The campaign raised no funds and has been removed,” GoFundMe said in a statement to KPNX. “Additionally, the campaign organizer has been banned from using the GoFundMe platform. It is against GoFundMe’s terms of service to raise funds to our platform to buy ammunition or firearms.”

The student who was overheard making the threat did not have any weapons, according to KNXV, but the second student did. That second student told deputies he did not know who created the GoFundMe page but was present when it was created.

Both students have been charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism and disruption of an education institution.

According to the Sentinel, some students from Combs High School walked out of school last week in a show of solidarity with students from Parkland, Fla., and their efforts for increased gun control measures.

President Trump slammed sheriff deputies' response to the shooting at a Florida high school during his remarks at a meeting of the nation’s governors. Credit: AP

