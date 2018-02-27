Man remembers going out drinking – but doesn’t remember getting shot twice, SC cops say

A man in Burton, South Carolina, told deputies he couldn’t remember when, where or why he was shot twice, thanks to the moonshine he had been drinking, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man had two gunshot wounds in the lower part of his left leg when deputies came to his Poppy Hill Road home shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report. He told deputies he was having trouble moving the leg but the deputy didn’t see exit wounds.
The victim said he “had been out all night drinking moonshine and couldn’t remember where he had been, who he was out with, how he got home or how he got shot,” according to the report. He told deputies he went out around 11:30 p.m. and only realized he had been shot when he tried to get out of bed and couldn’t walk the following morning.
Deputies did not find any sign that he had been shot in the bedroom where he discovered his wounds. The pair of jeans he had been wearing had matching holes where the bullets hit him, according to the report.
Beaufort County EMS started to care for his wounds at the home and then transported him for additional treatment, according to the report.
