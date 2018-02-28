College renames ‘Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction?’ class after outcry

A college course that some said seemed to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment or conviction has been renamed after an outcry.
The one-unit San Diego State University course, which begins Friday, had originally been titled “Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction?” Following criticism, the university removed “Trump” from the title on Wednesday, reported The San Diego Union-Tribune.
“In retrospect, we realize the title of the course, ‘Trump: Impeachment, Removal, or Conviction?’ is inconsistent with the course content described,” university officials told the publication. “As a result, the title will be amended to accurately reflect this course offered now and for future offerings of this course.
According to the course listing, the now-renamed class on “Impeachment, Removal and Special Counsel” will present a framework on constitutional grounds for removal of a president, including impeachment and the 25th Amendment, along with a review of possible charges by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, now probing possible ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.
The extension course, open to the general public, is not a requirement for graduation – though the units for the course will count toward graduation for students, according to Fox News. It will not be financed with public funds.
Brandon Jones, chairman of the College Republicans chapter at the campus, accused the university of convicting Trump, Fox News reported.
“It’s very clear what the message is this course is sending, and if you look at the required textbook, it was written by a liberal nutjob,” Jones said. “They can spew their talking points all they want, but I’m not buying it.”
“The Case for Impeachment” by Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University in Washington D.C., is the only textbook required for the course, according to the class listing.
