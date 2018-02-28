‘You’re done driving:’ 20-year-old catches suspected drunk driver — and confronts him, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:11 See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson Pause 1:58 Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:46 Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know 5:33 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 2:43 Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 1:01 Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video of a San Antonio, Texas, driver confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas was arrested for driving while impaired. Deandre Lewis via Storyful

Video of a San Antonio, Texas, driver confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas was arrested for driving while impaired. Deandre Lewis via Storyful