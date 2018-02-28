‘You’re done driving:’ 20-year-old catches suspected drunk driver — and confronts him, video shows

A 20-year-old Texas criminal justice major got some real-world crime-fighting experience Tuesday.
Deandre Lewis, a student at Northwest Vista College, was heading home just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 when a man driving a pickup truck careened past him — driving straight into cement barriers, toppling traffic signs and nearly barreling into other drivers as rush hour was beginning in San Antonio, video shows.
Lewis filmed the spectacle on Snapchat, showing the driver wreaking havoc on the highway as he missed an exit. The driver eventually ended up stopped in the middle of the highway.
That’s when Lewis decided to take matters into his own hands, and to record the encounter on video. It’s now been viewed more than about 500,000 times across social media platforms, KSAT reports.
His caption? “Crazy day in San Antonio” — and that’s putting it mildly.
In the video, Lewis walks up to the truck and tells the man behind the wheel to get out. The man, wearing a fluorescent construction shirt, opens the pickup door and appears disoriented.
“Hey man, you’re done driving,” Lewis tells him. “Get out the car. You’re done driving. That’s it.”
As Lewis engages with the man, who continues to look confused and disheveled, Lewis also tells bystanders to help.
“Hey, he’s drunk as hell,” Lewis tells another driver, who appears to be stopped on the highway to see what’s going on. “Call the police.”
Lewis holds the car door open as he continues to demand the man get out of the car, video shows.
“You’re done,” Lewis says. “Put it in park. Get out of the car.”
Police arrived at about 6:30 p.m., KSAT reports, and arrested 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas.
San Antonio police told the TV station that Rodriguez-Rojas was charged with driving while intoxicated, and that it’s his third time being charged with that offense. Rodriguez-Rojas’ bond has been set at $10,000.
Rodriguez-Rojas had reeked of alcohol in the pickup, Lewis told KSAT, adding that he was trying to deescalate the situation before anyone was hurt.
“Who knows what could have happened after that,” Lewis told the San Antonio Express News, explaining why he decided to intervene. “That would have been so much more horrible than it was.”
Lewis told KSAT that he had seen the driver “swerve all over, almost striking a senior citizens bus. We got on the access road and when I saw him heading toward the highway, I already knew trouble was about to happen. So I pulled out my phone and started recording.”
Lewis told the TV station that he one day hopes to be a federal agent.
