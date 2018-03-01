She won’t leave her dorm room — even though she dropped out years ago, college says

Most colleges try to get students to stay on their campuses, but New York’s Hunter College is trying to get one woman to leave.
That’s because Lisa Palmer, 32, is no longer a student at the school, having dropped out in 2016, according to an eviction lawsuit filed this week in Manhattan Supreme Court. And Palmer failed to pay her residence hall fees even when she did attend the university, the suit said.
Palmer enrolled at the school in 2016, the suit said, and was given a room at Brookdale Residence Hall for the spring semester. The conditions of her residency included enrolling as a full-time student and maintaining a grade point average of 2.0 and above.
But Palmer didn’t enroll in any future courses, and owed a balance of more than $1,800, the suit said. So the school began to issue vacate notices in July 2016.
Hunter says Palmer ignored those notices and continued to live in the dorm.
The college then tried to resolve the school’s dispute with Palmer before the fall semester, the suit said. An official met with the woman and indicated she could stay in the room ahead of the 2016-2017 academic year if she paid off her balance and re-enrolled in classes.
Palmer agreed, the school said, and her application for student housing was approved with the expectation that she’d uphold her end of the bargain.
But Palmer didn’t pay the outstanding charges or sign up for classes, the suit said. So the school withdrew its offer.
Now, in 2018, Palmer won’t budge. And she’s on the hook for $94,000 in unpaid charges, the suit said.
The former geography major, who now works for an architecture firm, told the New York Post that Hunter wouldn’t let her register for fall 2016 classes after she disputed her tuition and housing bill.
Palmer tells the newspaper she’s going to fight back.
“I plan on fighting the lawsuit and while I fight it, I’m going to stay,” Palmer told the newspaper, which first reported on the lawsuit. The Post described the dorm as a 100-square-foot single.
Palmer first enrolled at the school in 2010, after briefly attending St. John’s University in Queens, Newsweek said.
