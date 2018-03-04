Impatient RedBox customer shoves woman ahead of him to the ground, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:11 See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson Pause 1:58 Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:46 Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know 5:33 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 2:43 Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 1:01 Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department