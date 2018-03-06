Grandma gave inmate grandson a Doritos bag. She didn’t realize what was inside, she told Tennessee cops

There was a lot more than chips in this bag of Doritos, according to Memphis, Tenn., police.
Sarah Griffin, 68, brought the bag of snacks to the Shelby County Jail on March 3 for her grandson, thinking all that was inside (beyond chips) was a cellphone, a family member told WMC.
But as Cody Clements, Griffin’s grandson, took the Doritos from her, an officer noticed what was going on, authorities said. Clements, 31, tried to snatch a small object wrapped in electrical tape from the bag before the officer confiscated it, but it was too late, WREG reports.
The officer took the bag and the object that had been hidden inside. When the electrical tape had been unrolled, officers found a trove of drugs, including 28.5 grams of meth, 11.4 grams of marijuana, 40 Xanax pills, 1.7 grams of ecstasy and 1.1 grams of heroin, WREG reports.
Never miss a local story.
The grandmother was arrested charged with attempting to bring contraband into a penal facility, WMC reports. According to her family, though, Griffin was tricked.
“She had no idea,” Griffin’s brother, Dennis Demarco, told WMC. “He could con her into doing anything. He could probably con y’all into doing anything.”
Griffin told authorities that she didn’t know drugs were in the bag, and that she had picked it up from an unnamed woman earlier that week under the assumption that a cell phone was inside, Fox 13 reports.
As Griffin was being released from jail Monday, she declined to speak to a reporter, ABC 13 reports.
“My lawyer said not to talk to anybody,” Griffin told the TV station.
About a year ago, Clements was listed as one of Shelby County’s “most wanted fugitives” by the Commercial Appeal.
At the time, Clements was wanted on suspicion of aggravated burglary and criminal attempted robbery, the newspaper reported. After he was arrested, Clements was convicted on aggravated burglary charges in 2017, WMC reports. He was sentenced to three years behind bars.
Griffin’s church is helping pay for her legal fees, her brother told WMC.
“I don’t know if she’s even had a traffic ticket,” DeMarco told the TV station.
Comments