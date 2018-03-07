14-year-old dressed up as a California deputy. Then he began ‘responding’ to crimes, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK A 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif. has been arrested for impersonating a California deputy. While dressed as a deputy, the boy made home visits and fake traffic stops in his grandfather's car that he placed red and blue emergency lights on, McClatchy San Bernardino County Sheriff

