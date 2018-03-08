Woman found husband unconscious. Antifreeze poisoned him — and cops found the buyer, they say

His family suspected it was poisoning, authorities said.
But the family may not have expected the alleged culprit to be inside the home.
Connie Eskelson, 66, was arrested Thursday at her home in Cave Creek, Ariz., after police say she slipped antifreeze into her husband’s drinks on a daily basis in an attempt to kill him. Eskelson was indicted on one count of attempted first degree murder by a grand jury on Wednesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities caught on to the antifreeze plot after Eskelson said she found her husband unconscious on August 21, 2017, the sheriff’s office said. The husband was rushed to the hospital where he underwent “tests that revealed a potential lethal dose of Ethylene Glycol” in his system. Ethylene Glycol is a key ingredient in antifreeze.
The man had no brain activity when he was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, but he has since fully recovered.
Because the man’s family suspected he had been poisoned, homicide detectives were put on the case, the sheriff’s office said.
And after a few months, the detectives made a break in the case. Detectives were able to prove that Eskelson had made a handful of purchases of “lab grade” Ethylene Glycol, the sheriff’s office said. She’d then been sneaking the potent liquid into her husband’s drinks, the sheriff’s office said.
Eskelson is being held in jail in the county on $700,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
