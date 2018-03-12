Grandson wins bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Michael Channels speaks to reporters after a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. A Kern County Superior Court commissioner ruled Monday, March 12, 2018, that Jason Freeman of Florida can collect the remains of Charles Manson from the morgue in Bakersfield, Calif. Channels had also sought to claim Manson's body. Brian Melley, file AP Photo