Nickelodeon and other Viacom networks went dark for 17 minutes in solidarity with student protestors.
Nickelodeon and other Viacom networks went dark for 17 minutes in solidarity with student protestors. Kathryn Hannan/Twitter Screenshot
Nickelodeon and other Viacom networks went dark for 17 minutes in solidarity with student protestors. Kathryn Hannan/Twitter Screenshot

National

Nickelodeon soaks up the love for going dark in solidarity with #nationalwalkoutday

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 14, 2018 10:48 AM

As thousands of students leave their classrooms and walk out of school to protest gun violence Wednesday, the media company Viacom announced it would suspend its programming on all its channels and networks for 17 minutes at 10 am across local time zones.

“In the weeks since a gunman claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, courageous young people have marched and raised their voices to demand action on gun violence in the United States,” the company wrote in a press release.

The company’s channels include MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, CMT and other properties.

The move was praised online from supporters of the students.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This generation continues to be the driving force for change,” said Viacom Executive Vice President Marva Smalls in a release.

“With more than 17 young people dying from gun violence every single day, unfortunately no community is safe. We believe it’s critical to support the inspiring efforts of our youth, who are literally fighting for their lives. Viacom also has a responsibility to our audiences to do everything we can to elevate the many brave and bold activists to help them extend the reach and impact of their voices in this important movement.”

The company says it also plans to donate $500,000 to the upcoming Mach for Our Lives on March 24, and said MTV and Comedy Central would change the colors of their logos to orange in support of gun violence awareness for ten days leading up to the demonstration.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson 70

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

Pause
Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know 105

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 332

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 162

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 99

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 273

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 60

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

How to report Social Security fraud 142

How to report Social Security fraud

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

View More Video