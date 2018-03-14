Family of 3-year-old with cancer begged airline to wait for them. They didn’t

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 70 See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson Pause Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 105 Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know 332 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 162 Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 99 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 273 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 60 Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 142 How to report Social Security fraud 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Delray Beach mom Talia Tallman said Spirit Airlines left her family, which includes a 3-year-old with cancer, in Fort Lauderdale for being five minutes late. Courtesy: Talia Tallman

Delray Beach mom Talia Tallman said Spirit Airlines left her family, which includes a 3-year-old with cancer, in Fort Lauderdale for being five minutes late. Courtesy: Talia Tallman