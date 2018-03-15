Miami pedestrian bridge collapses days after installation; police say multiple deaths, cars trapped

A pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed Thursday less than a week after crews dropped the elevated span in place over the Tamiami Trail in an effort to provide Florida International Univeristy students a safe route across the busy roadway.
The bridge collapsed and crushed an unknown number of people and cars below. Florida Highway Patrol reported five or six cars were trapped under the bridge and an unknown number of fatalities. Miami-Dade County police said at least eight cars had been crushed under the bridge.
At least eight people were transported to the trauma center at Kendall Regional Medical Center, according to a source close to the hospital. The condition of the patients is not yet known.
South Florida’s WSVN reported that television news helicopters were ordered to back off so rescuers could listen for sounds from survivors.
Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez said he believed there were multiple people trapped. He wouldn’t venture to guess at the number because first responders were having g trouble getting to the vehicles.
The collapse was clearly a major failure of a on-going project not expected to be completed until early 2019. There was no immediate explanation for what might have triggered the collapse, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m.
FIU spokesperson Maydel Santana-Bravo issued a statement, even as rescue crews were still working the scene.
“We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater Bridge,” she said. “At this time, we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene. We will share updates as we have them.”
FIU students are on spring break this week, but traffic was expected to be heavy with the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair nearby scheduled to open at 3 p.m. today.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement that he had spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez, whose agency dispatched homicide detectives to the scene, which occurs during all mass casualty events.
Scott’s office said the governor will visit FIU today to be briefed by police and university officials on the collapse.
Touted as an “instant bridge,” the 950-ton pedestrian walkway was installed in a single morning at Southwest 109th Avenue on Saturday, intended eventually to link Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus directly to the small suburban city of Sweetwater, where the university estimates 4,000 of its students live.
Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation would significantly reduce the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction.
Designed as a cable-supported bridge, the pedestrian walkway is the product of a collaboration between MCM Construction and FIGG Bridge Design, the firm responsible for the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay.
The $9 million bridge was funded through a 2013 U.S. Department of Transportation grant. MCM’s website noted that a 175-foot section of the overall 320-foot long bridge was prefabricated next to Tamiami Trail and then moved into position.
