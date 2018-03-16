Doctors will have to ‘rebuild’ 7-year-old’s nose after dog bit it ‘like a chew toy,’ family says

Grace Mampel and her friend called over a neighborhood dog so they could pet it.
Now the 7-year-old has spent a large chunk of the last week in hospitals and specialists’ offices after that dog allegedly took a large chunk of her nose in the attack that ensued, according to KSTU.
The station reported that the dog has been put on a 10-day quarantine following the incident, while authorities test it for rabies and decide whether it should be put down.
“The dog has never been licensed and never been vaccinated, and that’s why we’re quarantining it,” St. George Police Captain Gordon McCracken told KTVX.
The owner of the dog has also been cited, but Grace Mampel now faces months of medical care following the attack.
“I went over to give the dog a hug and started loving on him,” Grace Mampel told KTVX. “When I tried to run, he put one paw on my forehead and he bent down and grabbed my nose. I tried to go but he grabbed on tighter and started shaking it like a chew toy.”
KSL reported that the dog is a labrador retriever, and that it is currently being held at the St. George Animal Shelter. The shelter would not comment or identify the owner of the dog, citing a pending investigation.
If it is not deemed vicious, the dog will be returned to its owner.
“They have to take some of her rib to rebuild the tip [of Grace’s nose],” Destiny Mampel, her mother told KTVX. “The surgeries that she’ll have to endure, I don’t know how many, but it’s just ... it’s going to be a long road.”
A GoFundMe campaign in Grace’s name also says that doctors will then have to take a skin graft from her forehead to cover the damaged part of her nose. That surgery is scheduled for next week.
The incident is a reminder for both dog owners and their neighbors that domesticated animals are still animals, St. George Police Officer Lora Trombley told KSL.
“We love them as part of our family; however, they are animals and they behave as animals would, and we need to be aware as responsible pet owners that we need to be cautious when we bring new people around our pets.”
