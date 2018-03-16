Again, United? Airline puts dog on the wrong flight for the second time this week

United Airlines has found itself in the middle of yet another dog-related incident this week.
The airline mistakenly loaded a dog onto the wrong aircraft Thursday, NBC New York reported. The dog was on a flight from Newark to St. Louis, when it was supposed to be on a plane to Akron, Ohio, according to the airline.
The plane was diverted to Akron so the pet could be delivered to its owner, a United spokeswoman told CNN.
The airline says all passengers aboard the plane were compensated for the diversion, NBC New York reported.
The flight diversion is the third dog-related incident reported since Monday. The airline came under intense scrutiny after a French bulldog puppy was forced into an overhead bin on a Houston-to-New York flight on Monday and died on the plane.
United said the flight attendant who ordered the passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin didn't know there was a dog inside, Associated Press reported. But the family who owned the dog and other passengers contradicted the airline's account, saying they could hear the dog barking.
Prosecutors in Houston are investigating to determine if criminal charges are warranted, AP said.
A 10-year-old German Shepherd was reunited with its Kansas family on Thursday night after it mistakenly flew to Japan on Tuesday, AP reported. The dog named Irgo ended up on a private plane that United chartered from Japan.
United said the German shepherd and a Great Dane were put on the wrong planes when being moved from connecting flights in Denver.
More than 500,000 pets flew safely as cargo on U.S. flights in 2017, but 24 died in the air, according to U.S. government data. Eighteen of those 24 were on United Airlines flights.
