White Castle customer caught cooking up some meth in fast food restaurant, Indiana police say

Most people go to White Castle for a burger and fries.
But police say one customer at the fast food restaurant in Hobart, Indiana, was cooking up something completely different: meth. It happened Friday, when police say that they caught one person making methamphetamine in a “one pot” meth lab, according to NWI Times.
What’s a “one pot” meth lab? Leslie Earhart, from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, told WCYB about the quick method.
“Basically it's just a bottle filled with chemicals, it's used to make meth,” Earhart said. “Some people use Powerade bottles, Gatorade bottles or any type of soda bottle.”
The “one pot” method can be dangerous. An inmate in the Sullivan County Jail identified only as “Amber” said she had three fires in three months when trying to make meth with a one-pot. She told WCYB that the last fire left her with burns.
Four officers who responded to the Indiana White Castle just before 11 a.m. had to be treated for chemical exposure to the “one pot” meth lab, according to ABC7. Cops arrested a man sitting at a booth inside the restaurant, police say, and Indiana State Police took the lab to a safe location.
Police say that other people could be involved in the alleged crime, NWI Times reported.
Jamie Richardson, the vice president of White Castle, praised employees who reported the “suspicious customer” to police.
“We are proud of our White Castle team members who alerted local authorities about a suspicious customer, and thankful for the Hobart Police Department’s rapid response,” he said in a statement released to WGN-TV. “We are grateful to be part of a community where everyone looks out for one another, and works together to keep our neighborhoods safe.”
The fast food joint opened up by 6 p.m. Friday, according to WGN-TV, and there were no health code violations from the incident.
