Playboy deletes Facebook account, says the company contradicts the magazine's 'values'

As Facebook weathers intense backlash from users, companies and governments over its mishandling of user data, Playboy Magazine has announced it will leave the platform altogether.
“Facebook’s content guidelines and corporate policies continue contradicting our values,” Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner wrote on Twitter.
Hefner said that the “recent meddling in a free U.S. election” raised concerns about “how they handle users’ data - more than 35 million of which are Playboy fans - making it clear to us that we must leave the platform.”
Hefner also took a shot at Facebook’s strict rules around sexual content as another reason for dropping them: “We’ve tried to craft our voice for the platform, which in our opinion continues to be sexually repressive.”
Playboy Magazine is widely known for its photographs of nude or nearly-nude women, though it has been known to run serious journalism alongside its more titillating content.
Facebook has long restricted nudity and sexual imagery on its platform, something that its rival Twitter and many other social media platforms handle much more loosely. Playboy briefly removed nudes from its magazine entirely in 2016 before adding them back in 2017, with Cooper Hefner saying the “way the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” according to USA Today.
Playboy joins several technology companies that have announced they would be leaving or dramatically reducing their presence on the network. Technologist Elon Musk deleted the pages for his Tesla electric car and SpaceX spaceflight companies, and Mozilla, creator of the web browser Firefox, announced it would be “taking a break” from the platform.
Other companies, including the auto parts and repair shop Pep Boys, said they would suspend advertising on Facebook for the time being.
The moves come after Facebook was found to have allowed a massive leak of user data to Cambridge Analytica, an overseas company that aimed to use the information it learned from Facebook users to influence voting behavior, according to The New York Times. The company's CEO, who has since been suspended, denied wrongdoing.
Playboy appears to still be maintaining a profile on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. Instagram also has strict rules against nudity.
Amidst the furor over Facebook, Playboy’s move was mostly met with praise on Twitter.
Genuinely, walking away from millions on a single platform is a damn difficult call. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/Qdr2TYrDRl— Meg Turney (@megturney) March 28, 2018
Good call, purely for their puritanical attitude, even on Instagram— Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) March 28, 2018
Morality tells us to lead by example, so good one on Playboy! Hopefully more will follow.#DeleteFacebook #Playboy— Jason Allen (@ebonibex) March 28, 2018
Amen. Let Playboy the first of hopefully many to bail on Facebook.— Kevin Shea Adams (@KevinSheaAdams) March 28, 2018
Others wondered whether the a magazine known for its nude pictures could claim a high ground.
As if they are doing a social service with their company! Let them go.. (I am not a supporter of #facebook if u think that way)— John Ranjith (@JohnRanjith) March 28, 2018
