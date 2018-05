A school shooting in Texas left at least eight people dead Friday morning at Santa Fe High School. This is the worst school shooting since a gunman killed 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Survivors of the Parkland shooting and parents are heartbroken and calling for action.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe. We cannot let this continue to be the norm. We cannot. — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) May 18, 2018

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School.



Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations.



Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors.



Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Students of Santa Fe, I lost my sister in February cause of the reason you lost your friends. I know exactly what you’re feeling right now, and this makes me want to fight even more for you guys. Stay strong. #SantaFeStrong pic.twitter.com/bSu0YhhaJp — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) May 18, 2018

Today when I read this news my heart immediately broke. As I looked up from my phone I realized that I myself was standing in the same hallway that I was in just three months ago when I was told to put my hands above my head and not to move. How many more?https://t.co/GsIWQrm03j — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) May 18, 2018

It shouldn’t be so easy to walk into a school with a gun. Judges are safe in their courthouses and politicians are safe inside federal buildings. Children and teachers need to be safe in the classroom. #fixit https://t.co/FVMRKfrsKE — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 18, 2018

Stay safe everyone.

you do not deserve this;

nobody deserves this.

We are here for you.

America is here for you.#NeverAgain #SantaFeHighSchool https://t.co/yMeH7p44Lm — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) May 18, 2018

This has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything. Now, we have 8 more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 18, 2018