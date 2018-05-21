Airline passenger peed on a seat, but woman who screamed was chastised for cursing, she says

A man accused of touching the woman who was sitting next to him — and of peeing on the seat in front of him — while on a Frontier Airlines flight has been identified by the FBI.
Michael Allen Haag has been accused of knowingly interfering with a flight crew member or flight attendant by engaging in inappropriate touching of other passengers and of knowingly making an obscene or indecent exposure of his genitals while in public, according to an affidavit obtained by KDVR.
A passenger on the Thursday flight from Denver to Charleston, South Carolina — identified only as Emily — told KDVR that she was sleeping in her seat at the back of the plane when she woke up to another woman screaming.
“I hear a woman scream, if this man f---ing touches me one more time I’ll f---ing kill him,” she told the TV station.
A witness on the flight told officials that Haag said he was "physically excited" to meet an old girlfriend in Charleston and that he ordered two double shots of vodka and tonic, the affidavit says. The witness said Haag continued to make her uncomfortable by asking about her relationship and by looking at her chest and legs.
Then, Haag began to touch a woman who was sitting on the other side of him, according to the affidavit. That woman told police he was touching her fingers while she was asleep with her head on the tray table..
Once she woke up, he touched her leg — and that's when she yelled, the affidavit says.
A flight attendant took Haag to the back of the plane. He sat in an empty row, KDVR reported, which was across the aisle from Emily.
“They bring the man to the back across from me so they said you might want to get up just in case he tries to touch you,” Emily told KDVR.
That's when Emily photographed the man as he started to pee on the seat in front of him.
“And I scream, he’s f---ing peeing. He’s peeing. Oh my god," she told KDVR. "And the flight attendant doesn’t even acknowledge him at first. Acknowledges me and says you need to calm down and stop cursing."
Flight attendants then moved Haag toward the front of the plane.
Pictures obtained by Denver7 show that the man was arrested after the plane landed in Charleston. The plane arrived at about 9:15 p.m., according to the affidavit.
One woman was given an "outdated complaint card" from the airline, CBS4 reported. She said the card had disconnected phone numbers.
A spokesperson with Frontier Airlines told Denver7 that they were aware of the incident, but they did not comment on specific details.
“The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority at Frontier," the spokesperson said. "We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities.”
The woman received a $200 voucher and a checked baggage fee refund, CBS4 reported.
This incident occurred the same day a Frontier Airlines passenger allegedly punched a service dog and a pregnant woman on a flight from Colorado Springs to Florida. The man had said the woman's Great Dane “took up more space than (he) felt it deserved," The Ledger reported.
Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident to USA Today in a statement:
“The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority at Frontier. Upon deplaning flight 1752 from Colorado Springs to Orlando, there was a confrontation between passengers. Police were immediately notified to aid in deescalating the situation."
