Milwaukee chief apologizes for arrest of Bucks guard Brown

FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is seen during an NBA basketball game in Denver. Milwaukee police plan to release body camera footage, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from the officers who used a stun gun on Brown during an arrest. The release comes as city officials who've viewed the videos have expressed concern about how officers conducted themselves. Even leaders of the police department have hinted the video may make them look bad. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo