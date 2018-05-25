Alicia Silverstone is divorcing husband of nearly 13 years

FILE - In this Thursday July 31, 2008 file photo, Christopher Jarecki and Alicia Silverstone arrive at the premiere of "Pineapple Express" in Mann Village Theater in Los Angeles. Alicia Silverstone is divorcing her husband of nearly 13 years. The “Clueless” actress filed for divorce from Christopher Jarecki on Friday, May 25, 2018 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo