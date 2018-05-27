Boston's Memorial Day flag garden idea spreads across the US

In this May 24, 2018, photo, people view flags on Boston Common in Boston, which are placed there for Memorial Day. The solemn display of tens of thousands of U.S. flags that first appeared on Boston Common a decade ago to honor service members who have died defending the nation is slowly becoming a national movement. The flag gardens, as they are known, can be seen this weekend in Texas, Louisiana, Ohio and New York. Elise Amendola AP Photo