Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael Parson presides over a special session of the Missouri Legislature at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators. The resignation takes effect Friday. His departure elevates fellow Republican Parson to the governor's office. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File Robert Cohen