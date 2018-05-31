Hatchet-wielding uncle was on the porch. Teen was home alone — but had a rifle, cops say

Rachel Cork said her 16-year-old son is traumatized after shooting and killing his uncle — but it could have ended much differently.
“Yeah, my son defended himself; it could have been the other way around," she told WCBI. "It could have been my son, the one I’m picking up and having to bury, but it wasn’t.”
Jerry Lee Robinson tried to break into Cork's house in Ackerman, Mississippi, on Tuesday, when theboy was home alone, police told WRAL. The man was armed with a hatchet, police say, and standing on the front porch when the teen confronted him.
Police told WTVA that Robinson made a sudden and aggressive movement toward the boy, who was standing at the front door and carrying a .270 rifle. At around 3:20 p.m., the minor fired a single shot at his uncle, who was found nonresponsive on the porch and later died, police said.
The bullet pierced Robinson's chest, police told WTVA, and the minor isn't facing any charges at this time. A grand jury will hear the case in August.
The attack happened shortly after Cork left with her daughter to go to work, she said in her interview with WCBI.
“I just had left to go to work and I took my daughter with me, so when I left to go to work, I probably wasn’t gone from my house, just right up the road," she said. "And I guess he come over here, and tried to break in on my son, and my son shot him.”
Police say the man had threatened Cork's family two weeks ago, WTVA reported.
Cork described what troubling things Robinson, her husband's brother, had done in the past.
"I have some videos where he came into my yard with two machetes, threatening my husband, and everything," she told WCBI.
It's not the first time a person has used a gun to stop a would-be home intruder.
Maxine Thompson, 70, said she woke up at 4 a.m. on May 5 to loud noises coming from outside of her Philadelphia home — and then heard the sound of her back window shattering.
“Next thing I know I could tell he was inside my house," she said, "and he was running up the steps."
But the mother of a police officer said she wasn't going down without a fight, and reached for her late mother's gun, which she keeps on her nightstand.
Then she fired a gun for the first time ever, she said.
"He was at my bedroom door. And I shot at him a couple times," she said. "He ran down the steps and I ran down the steps behind him. I shot some more and ... he jumped out the same window he came in."
