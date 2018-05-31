'Does it float?' New Pennywise cereal is about to turn breakfast into a bloody mess

Breakfast is about to turn into a bloody mess.
Pennywise, the evil clown from Stephen King's "It," is getting his own cereal.
Funko, a company that makes pop culture collectibles, is getting into the cereal business, reports the Bloody Disgusting horror website.
Details about the Pennywise cereal are scarce, writes Mental Floss. But some people, apparently including King himself, caught a quick glimpse of the box in the Netflix documentary "Making Fun: The Story of Funko."
King tweeted a screenshot of the box on Wednesday, writing: "Anyone want some Pennywise for breakfast? Is it your favorite? Mine, too!"
The Pennywise on the box looks looks like the clown from the 2017 movie. According to early reports, the cereal is crimson in color and will turn the milk in the bowl a bloody red, "which actually has closer ties to Cujo," Consequence of Sound argues.
Yum.
"Yes, Pennywise cereal. It’s a good time to be alive," writes Bloody Disgusting.
Pennywise isn't the only licensed character in the Funko stable about to become a cereal. According to Mental Floss, Batman, Harley Quinn, Skeletor, Beetlejuice, Freddy Krueger, Joker, Aquaman and Captain Caveman are getting their own cereals, too.
"From the looks of the cereal in the documentary, each one will consist of colored Os (adorably called FunkO's) that follow the theme of the character on the box," writes Mental Floss. "So Pennywise and Freddy Krueger will be red, while Batman will be blue and Beetlejuice will be green."
The colored cereals will include a mini POP! toy inside each box.
Funko followers have known the new cereals were coming since March when Funko founder Mike Becker gave a sneak peek to the Coronado Eagle & Journal in California.
"We got all the cool licenses like He-Man, Wonder Woman, Elvira Mistress of the Dark, Freddy Krueger and our own Freddy Funko," Becker said then. "It’s just one more of those feel-good Funko items. I used to watch cartoons on Saturday mornings while I was eating cereal.
"When you add milk to the Freddie Kruger cereal, it looks blood red. With the Beetlejuice cereal, when you add milk it looks like slime. "The idea is to sell the cereal to retailers who carry collectibles. We can’t compete with Kellogg’s at Ralphs (supermarket). We think people will buy one box to stock and one to rock. They’ll probably open one box and enjoy it and never touch the other one, because it’s a collectible.”
The cereals, Becker said, will start shipping in June. Each box will cost $7.99, he said.
"You’ll have to head to your closest comic book shop — or wherever you get your pop culture fix — to find ’em and they’ll cost you $7.99 a pop. Not too shabby, seeing how Froot Loops goes for $3.99 these days," writes Consequence of Sound.
"Your move, Kellogg’s."
Pennywise fans on Twitter have a lot of questions about the killer clown's cereal.
"So if I eat these, does this make me a cereal killer?"
"Does it come with a balloon?"
Comments