'Take my baby.' Woman handed infant to stranger and fled after crashing into gate, NYC cops say

Bystanders were left dumbfounded when a New York City woman crashed her car into the gate of a Queens middle school, pulled her 1-year-old out of the car, handed her to a stranger, and then ran off down the street Wednesday night, according to police in a PIX 11 report.
"She was screaming, and all I saw is that she handed her baby to somebody and she ran off," Karen Nieves, a witness, told the New York Daily News. "I thought that was disgusting. How could you leave the baby and run off?"
Police told the paper the woman got out of the car and said: "Take my baby, I'm going to be arrested. I'm going to be detained," and then ran away.
Police arrived and took the baby to the hospital, but she was not injured, NBC New York reported. The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Malika George, was arrested at the hospital later that night when she showed up at the hospital to check on the girl, the station reported.
She was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident, according to PIX 11.
George told WABC she had lost control of her car while being chased by another vehicle after a fender bender, and said she thought she was going to be arrested.
"I''m passing the red light, he's passing the red light behind me and I lost control, hit the school premises. His car is parked behind me and my daughter's in the car seat, she looks fine. I turned to a lady I didn't even know and said listen, can you hold my daughter for an hour? I'm going to go down, regardless, because I have no car insurance, no license, I'm young, I'm just trying to learn how to drive," she told the station.
"I miss my daughter so much and I would do anything in the world to get her back. I work two jobs and I have to have a car to get to work, to get home."
The girl was kept overnight at the hospital, and authorities were still deciding whether to return her to her mother Wednesday night, NBC New York reported.
Comments