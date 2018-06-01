He confronted a family over disabled truck at campsite, video shows. Now he's fired.

A man no longer has a government job and could face criminal charges after he was shown on video angrily spewing profanities at a Spanish-speaking family whose disabled truck was reportedly infringing upon reserved space at a Cache County, Utah campground.
The Caballeros’ truck had broken down while it was towing a trailer last Friday, KUTV reported. The vehicle ended up on public land that was being used by Wyatt Pack’s family for the Memorial Day weekend, the news station said.
KUTV says Pack couldn’t get his truck onto the site because several cars were backed up on the road. The video posted Sunday by Jose Caballero reportedly starts after Pack, in a red tank top and jeans, confronts the family about moving their truck.
"F***ing move it! Are you f***ing deaf? Do these work? Move it,” Pack screams. Jose Caballero appeared calm as he explained why he couldn’t move the truck.
Caballero said the truck's power steering was out, ABC 4 reported. But that wasn’t good enough for Pack, who said "I'm a f***ing diesel mechanic for Weber County, and I know you're f***ing stupid,” according to the video.
Pack later says he and his family can move the truck — for a price. He asks Caballero how much money they have and a woman can be heard saying “$20 or $30.” Another person says they have $20, so Pack says he’ll help the family tow the truck for $40. The family then hands over cash, according to the video.
Pack told KUTV he was being nice and tried to help them out for free before the camera started rolling. He says the nearly 12-minute video was just a glimpse of what took place that day.
But what the video did capture has cost the 20-year-old man his job. Webster County said Friday that all of its employees are expected to “act in a professional and courteous manner at all times and to refrain from engaging in activities that reflect poorly on the county.” The county’s policy prohibits using “offensive language” toward the public, the Facebook post said.
The county says that after looking at the video, which has more than 90,000 views as of Friday evening, human resources decided to terminate Pack’s employment, effective June 1.
Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen told ABC 4 that Pack could face charges of disorderly conduct and other offenses.
