Airline apologizes for not allowing Paralympic athlete to fly with prosthetic leg

When South African shot putter Tyrone Pillay boarded a plane on the way back home from the Paralympic Games in Rio Tuesday, he had a new item in his possession: a bronze medal won from what was his debut in the international sporting event. But before he boarded a second flight from Johannesburg to Durban in South Africa, he was denied entry to the plane unless he gave up something far more personal: his prosthetic leg.
“Terrible treatment of a Paralympic athlete,” Pillay posted later on Twitter, adding that staff had refused to let him board with his leg. “Totally disrespectful.”
Worst airline to fly with @flysaa. Terrible treatment of a Paralympic athlete as the staff refuse to allow my prosthetic leg on board.— Tyrone Pillay (@pillaytyrone) September 20, 2016
Can't believe I get treated like this after winning a medal for our country. Totally disrespectful @flysaa— Tyrone Pillay (@pillaytyrone) September 20, 2016
Pillay, 36, was born with complications in his left foot and eventually had his leg amputated above the knee, Sport24 reported. He played cricket for several years before deciding to pursue shot put, according to Sport24.
This month’s competition in Rio was his debut on the Paralympic field, and he dedicated his bronze medal to his mother, who he said had been diagnosed with cancer.
“She’s been a fighter of note,” he told the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee in an interview posted on YouTube. “I brought her over and said to her, ‘I want you to experience this.’ We didn’t know where she was going to be at a year ago, so for her to be here is awesome.”
The country’s minister of sport and recreation Fikile Mbalula had also posted a photo of Pillay on Twitter praising him for winning South Africa a second bronze medal for the nation’s Paralympic team.
SECOND BRONZE for team SA -— RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) September 12, 2016
Now the medal is for shot putter Tyrone Pillay with a throw of 13.91. #teamSA pic.twitter.com/PvjITiPwnS
A spokesman for the airline said that Pillay should never have been told his prosthetic was not allowed on board.
"Our policy makes provision for passenger assistive devices to be carried into the cabin," spokesperson Tlali Tlali told BBC News, adding that the airline was investigating. "Mr. Pillay's prosthetic legs fall under this classification and should have been allowed."
Pillay later acknowledged the airline’s apology on Twitter:
Thanks for the apology @flysaa— Tyrone Pillay (@pillaytyrone) September 20, 2016
Comments