Shimon Peres, ex-Israeli president and PM, dies at 93

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2013, file photo, Israel's President Shimon Peres, listens during a meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem. A source close to former Israeli President Shimon Peres said Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 that his condition has deteriorated two weeks after suffering a major stroke. The source did not disclose any details about Peres’ worsening condition.
Sebastian Scheiner, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2016 photo, Israel's former President Shimon Peres poses for a portrait at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel. A source close to former President Peres said his condition has deteriorated, two weeks after suffering a major stroke. The person did not disclose further details about Peres' worsening condition. He spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss Peres' health with the media.
Oded Balilty
AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2008, file photo, Israeli President Shimon Peres speaks during the 10th anniversary celebration of the Peres Center for Peace in Tel Aviv, Israel. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Ariel Schalit, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 31, 2014, file photo, Austrian President Heinz Fischer, right, talks to Israel's President Shimon Peres, left, during a welcoming ceremony in front of the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Ronald Zak, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 22, 2015, file photo, former Israeli President Shimon Peres, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrive to attend the opening session of the World Economic Forum at the King Hussien convention center, Southern Shuneh, Jordan. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Nasser Nasser, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, April 30, 1995, file photo, President Bill Clinton, left, listens to Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres at the American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors, at the Paramount Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden. Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Joe Tabacca, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 1995, file photo, Shimon Peres, right, pours water into a glass and hands it to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as the men attended a symposium on the Middle East at the UNESCO in Paris. Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Michel Lipchitz, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1984, file photo, Prime Minister designate Shimon Peres and former defense minister Ezer Weizman sign an agreement between their two parties in Tel Aviv. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Anat Givon, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 1986, file photo, Israeli Premier Minister Shimon Peres, left, discusses with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak results of a two-day summit meeting in Alexandria, Egypt. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Paola Crociani, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 22, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama walks on the tarmac with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, prior to his departure from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2001, file photo, Shimon Peres, Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel, left, applauds Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, right, as it is announced that Arafat is about to speak at the Davos World Economic Forum. Both took part in the forum on "From Peacemaking to Peacebuilding." Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Herbert Knosowski, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2001, file photo, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, right, shakes hands with Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres after their meeting at Gaza International Airport, southern Gaza Strip. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Laurent Rebours, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 28, 2005, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, left, talks with Vice Premier Shimon Peres during speeches prior to a vote in the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Kevin Frayer, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 18, 2008, file photo, Israel's President Shimon Peres, left, welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel with a kiss for talks at his residence in Jerusalem. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Markus Schreiber, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 25, 2014, file photo, Pope Francis, right, and Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, listen to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, during an official arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Oded Balilty, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, President Barack Obama awards Israeli President Shimon Peres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a dinner at the East Room of the White House in Washington. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Susan Walsh, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 25, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, meets with Israeli President Shimon Peres in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2001, file photo, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, right, and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat shake hands during their meeting at the Gaza International Airport. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Pool Photo via Ahmed Jadallah, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2007, file photo, Presidents Shimon Peres of Israel, left, Abdullah Gul of Turkey, center, and President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas try to reach hands as they pose for cameras after their meeting in Ankara. Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Burhan Ozbilici, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, Israel's President Shimon Peres, right, listens to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speech during the opening session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Ariel Schalit, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, May 18, 2008, file photo, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, and Israel's President Shimon Peres hug, during their meeting in Peres' residence in Jerusalem. Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Sebastian Scheiner, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, Israel's President Shimon Peres listens during an interview with The Associated Press, at his residence in Jerusalem. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Dan Balilty, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 28, 2013, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, embraces Israeli President Shimon Peres before their dinner in Jerusalem. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Jacquelyn Martin, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 20, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama is greeted by Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
AP Photo
