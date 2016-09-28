1 month after floods, urgent aid needed in North Korea

A Red Cross official in Pyongyang says more than 70,000 people displaced by severe flooding in North Korea nearly a month ago are urgently in need of supplies and shelter before winter sets in.
The floods were caused by a typhoon that hit the country's northernmost province late last month. Officials estimate that more than 130 people died and another 400 are missing. Typhoon Lionrock, amplified by a low-pressure system in the area, created floods that submerged, severely damaged or destroyed 30,000 homes and displaced 70,000 people.
The head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in North Korea, Chris Staines, said in an interview with The Associated Press that about 600,000 people have been affected by the disaster.
