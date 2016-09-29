A city is banning pit bulls. Will that actually keep citizens safe from dog attacks?

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits

2:06 Syrian refugees in the US, by the numbers

0:31 Keith Lamont Scott shooting 911 tape

1:13 Scott shooting radio traffic

2:02 Wells Fargo CEO: We should have done more sooner

2:25 Remembering the Myrtle Beach Pavilion 10 years after closing

1:37 Komen Race for the Cure

4:22 Whose job is it to save North Carolina's beaches?