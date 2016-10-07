Social media cries nonsense after Nobel Peace Prize goes to Colombian president

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits

2:06 Syrian refugees in the US, by the numbers

0:54 Waves at Isle of Palms as Hurricane Matthew approaches

1:02 Hundreds reported dead in Haiti in Hurricane Matthew destruction

3:13 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.07.16

14:44 Coast Guard video shows extensive damage in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

0:49 Why has QB Derek Anderson stayed with Panthers?

0:26 Panthers CB Bene' Benwikere confident he can bounce back