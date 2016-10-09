Ethiopia declares state of emergency to stop protests

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits

2:06 Syrian refugees in the US, by the numbers

2:13 Hurricane Matthew hits same fishing village devastated by Hurricane Hugo 27 years ago

2:01 Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

0:41 Hurricane Matthew causes flooding on I-40 in Benson, N.C.

0:24 Power outage in Cotswold

0:53 Away from Hurricane Matthew, pets get VIP treatment at Charlotte hotel

0:41 Matthew in Charlotte