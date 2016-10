Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

In this video obtained by the Miami Herald, all along Haiti's southern coast, from Port-Salut to Roche-a-Bateau, Hurricane Matthew's destruction is visible. Banana trees are gone, coconut palms look like wet mops and debris stand where homes once stood. As Haitian officials still try to figure out the death toll, the living try to figure out how to move on.