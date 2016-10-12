Witness: Deaths as forces clash with Shiites in Nigeria

1:04 Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest Pause

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits

2:06 Syrian refugees in the US, by the numbers

2:53 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.12.16

0:30 Police involved shooting on Woodlawn Road

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

0:23 McCrory says Caitlyn Jenner should use men's public facilities if in North Carolina

1:46 Obama assures 'there are no politics' in recovering from hurricane